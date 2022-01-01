Paninis in Sugar Land
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CREPES
Sweet Paris
15911 City Walk, Sugar Land
|Caprese Panini
|$10.95
fresh mozzarella, basil infused cherry tomatoes, truffle oil, & basil pesto
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CREPES • WAFFLES
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee
13533 University Blvd, Sugar Land
|Smoked Salmon Panini
|$12.95
Mayonnaise spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Cream Cheese, Red Onion Capers and Smoked Salmon
|Mediterranean Panini
|$10.95
Harissa Aioli spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Goat Cheese and Roast Chicken
|Moroccan Sausage Panini
|$10.95
Mushroom Pesto Mayo spread on both slices of bread with Caramelized Onions, Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and Merguez Moroccan Sausage