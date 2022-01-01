Paninis in Sugar Land

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Sweet Paris

15911 City Walk, Sugar Land

Avg 4.6 (602 reviews)
Takeout
Caprese Panini$10.95
fresh mozzarella, basil infused cherry tomatoes, truffle oil, & basil pesto
More about Sweet Paris
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CREPES • WAFFLES

Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee

13533 University Blvd, Sugar Land

Avg 4.7 (485 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Panini$12.95
Mayonnaise spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Cream Cheese, Red Onion Capers and Smoked Salmon
Mediterranean Panini$10.95
Harissa Aioli spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Goat Cheese and Roast Chicken
Moroccan Sausage Panini$10.95
Mushroom Pesto Mayo spread on both slices of bread with Caramelized Onions, Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and Merguez Moroccan Sausage
More about Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee

