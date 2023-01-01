Paratha in Sugar Land
FiLLi Café - 11920 S Texas 6 STE 600
11920 S Texas 6 STE 600, Sugar Land
|Aaloo Paratha
|$8.99
Traditional hand-made Aloo paratha with a hint of Pickle and mint-yogurt sauce on the side.
|Anda Paratha
|$6.99
Fusion style masala fried egg cooked with a hint of cheese, tomatoes, onions, green chilies and spices stuffed between a hand made desi style paratha.
|Keema Paratha
|$9.99
Fusion style hand-made desi style paratha stuffed with cooked Keema wrapped, fried egg, spices, veggies and cheese.