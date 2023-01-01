Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paratha in Sugar Land

Sugar Land restaurants
Sugar Land restaurants that serve paratha

FiLLi Café - 11920 S Texas 6 STE 600

11920 S Texas 6 STE 600, Sugar Land

Aaloo Paratha$8.99
Traditional hand-made Aloo paratha with a hint of Pickle and mint-yogurt sauce on the side.
Anda Paratha$6.99
Fusion style masala fried egg cooked with a hint of cheese, tomatoes, onions, green chilies and spices stuffed between a hand made desi style paratha.
Keema Paratha$9.99
Fusion style hand-made desi style paratha stuffed with cooked Keema wrapped, fried egg, spices, veggies and cheese.
Elite Indo-Pak Restaurant - 11941 South Highway 6

11941 South Highway 6, Sugar Land

Tawa Paratha$1.99
TAWA PARATHA$2.99
