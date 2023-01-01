Po boy in Sugar Land
The Rouxpour - Sugar Land
2298 Texas Drive, Sugar Land
|Three Napkin Po'Boy
|$22.00
Slow-roasted pulled beef, Swiss cheese, pickles, white onions, mayo & gravy
|Catfish Po'Boy
|$22.00
Served fully dressed with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.
Served with your choice of French fries, sweet potato fries or onion rings
GRILLED, BLACKENED OR FRIED
|Shrimp Po'Boy
|$22.00
Served fully dressed with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.
Served with your choice of French fries, sweet potato fries or onion rings
GRILLED, BLACKENED OR FRIED