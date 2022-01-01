Salmon in Sugar Land

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Guru Burgers & Bowls

2268 Texas Dr, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Sammich$15.00
Sushi Grade Salmon Fillet, Spinach, Tomato, Topped with Citrus Aioli.
Salmon Spinach$13.00
More about Guru Burgers & Bowls
The Rouxpour Sugar Land image

 

The Rouxpour Sugar Land

2298 Texas Drive, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lafitte Salmon$29.00
Grilled or blackened, topped with Lafitte sauce, served with jambalaya rice & veggie du jour
More about The Rouxpour Sugar Land
Smoked Salmon image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CREPES • WAFFLES

Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee

13533 University Blvd, Sugar Land

Avg 4.7 (485 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Panini$12.95
Mayonnaise spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Cream Cheese, Red Onion Capers and Smoked Salmon
Smoked Salmon$12.95
Baby Greens, Red Onion Capers, Cream Cheese and Smoked Salmon
More about Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee

