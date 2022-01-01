Salmon in Sugar Land
Sugar Land restaurants that serve salmon
More about Guru Burgers & Bowls
Guru Burgers & Bowls
2268 Texas Dr, Sugar Land
|Salmon Sammich
|$15.00
Sushi Grade Salmon Fillet, Spinach, Tomato, Topped with Citrus Aioli.
|Salmon Spinach
|$13.00
More about The Rouxpour Sugar Land
The Rouxpour Sugar Land
2298 Texas Drive, Sugar Land
|Lafitte Salmon
|$29.00
Grilled or blackened, topped with Lafitte sauce, served with jambalaya rice & veggie du jour
More about Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CREPES • WAFFLES
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee
13533 University Blvd, Sugar Land
|Smoked Salmon Panini
|$12.95
Mayonnaise spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Cream Cheese, Red Onion Capers and Smoked Salmon
|Smoked Salmon
|$12.95
Baby Greens, Red Onion Capers, Cream Cheese and Smoked Salmon