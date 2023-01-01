Spaghetti in Sugar Land
Sugar Land restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Sugar Land
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Sugar Land
403 Texas Highway 6, Sugar Land
|Spaghetti & Meatball or Italian Sausage
|$17.95
Our homemade meatballs or Italian sausage with Chianti-braised meat sauce or marinara sauce and fresh
basil. Served on freshly prepared spaghetti with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Greatwood
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Greatwood
6560 Greatwood Parkway, Sugar Land
|Spaghetti
|$11.00
Our homemade Chianti-braised meat sauce or marinara sauce and fresh basil over spaghetti pasta.
|Spaghetti & Meatball or Italian Sausage
|$17.95
Our homemade meatballs or Italian sausage with Chianti-braised meat sauce or marinara sauce and fresh
basil. Served on freshly prepared spaghetti with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.
|Family Spaghetti & Meatballs - Half Tray
|$75.00
Our homemade beef and veal meatballs with Chianti-braised meat sauce and fresh
basil with a tray of house salad and garlic bread.