Spaghetti in Sugar Land

Sugar Land restaurants
Sugar Land restaurants that serve spaghetti

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Sugar Land

403 Texas Highway 6, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti & Meatball or Italian Sausage$17.95
Our homemade meatballs or Italian sausage with Chianti-braised meat sauce or marinara sauce and fresh
basil. Served on freshly prepared spaghetti with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Sugar Land
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Greatwood

6560 Greatwood Parkway, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti$11.00
Our homemade Chianti-braised meat sauce or marinara sauce and fresh basil over spaghetti pasta.
Spaghetti & Meatball or Italian Sausage$17.95
Our homemade meatballs or Italian sausage with Chianti-braised meat sauce or marinara sauce and fresh
basil. Served on freshly prepared spaghetti with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.
Family Spaghetti & Meatballs - Half Tray$75.00
Our homemade beef and veal meatballs with Chianti-braised meat sauce and fresh
basil with a tray of house salad and garlic bread.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Greatwood

