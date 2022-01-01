Tacos in Sugar Land
Sugar Land restaurants that serve tacos
Los Tios
Los Tios
3308 Highway 6 S, Sugar Land
|Golden Taco Plate
|$11.95
Homemade crispy taco shell with taco meat, lettuce, shredded cheese and fresh diced tomatoes. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
|Street Tacos
|$13.95
Five corn tortillas topped with either grilled beef or chicken with diced onions and chopped cilantro. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
Grab N Go Tacos
Grab N Go Tacos
4821 LJ Parkway, Sugar Land
|Deluxe Taco Platter (6)
|$11.99
Traditional street tacos served with your choice of meat and topped with fresh avocados, queso fresco, sour cream, onions, & cilantro on mini corn tortillas.
Meat choice can be selected for every 3 tacos in your platter
|Roadrunner Taco
|$3.75
Fried Chicken topped with Diablo on a bed of rice in a flour tortilla, & drizzled with HotFire sauce and cilantro.
|TexMex Taco
|$3.25
Our Classic Taco with your choice of meat, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & Sour Cream on a soft flour tortilla