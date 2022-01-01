Tacos in Sugar Land

Go
Sugar Land restaurants
Toast

Sugar Land restaurants that serve tacos

Golden Taco Plate image

SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

3308 Highway 6 S, Sugar Land

Avg 4.4 (750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Golden Taco Plate$11.95
Homemade crispy taco shell with taco meat, lettuce, shredded cheese and fresh diced tomatoes. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
Street Tacos$13.95
Five corn tortillas topped with either grilled beef or chicken with diced onions and chopped cilantro. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
More about Los Tios
Deluxe Taco Platter (6) image

 

Grab N Go Tacos

4821 LJ Parkway, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Deluxe Taco Platter (6)$11.99
Traditional street tacos served with your choice of meat and topped with fresh avocados, queso fresco, sour cream, onions, & cilantro on mini corn tortillas.
Meat choice can be selected for every 3 tacos in your platter
Meat choice can be selected for every 3 tacos in your platter
Roadrunner Taco$3.75
Fried Chicken topped with Diablo on a bed of rice in a flour tortilla, & drizzled with HotFire sauce and cilantro.
TexMex Taco$3.25
Our Classic Taco with your choice of meat, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & Sour Cream on a soft flour tortilla
More about Grab N Go Tacos

Browse other tasty dishes in Sugar Land

Gumbo

Fish And Chips

Chicken Tikka

Cookies

Quesadillas

Waffles

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Sugar Land to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Katy

Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Fulshear

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston