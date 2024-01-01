Go
Banner picView gallery

House of Pita - Murphys

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

140 Main Street

Murphys, CA 95247

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

140 Main Street, Murphys CA 95247

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pickled Porch Cafe - 1192 S Main St
orange starNo Reviews
1192 S Main St Angels Camp, CA 95222
View restaurantnext
Snowshoe Brewing Company
orange star3.4 • 664
2050 Hwy 4 Arnold, CA 95223
View restaurantnext
Servente's Saloon - 64 S. Washington Street
orange starNo Reviews
64 S. Washington Street Sonora, CA 95370
View restaurantnext
Escondite De La Torre
orange starNo Reviews
110 S. Washington St. Sonora, CA 95370
View restaurantnext
Flappy's Pizza Co. - Sonora, Ca
orange starNo Reviews
123 S Washington St Sonora, CA 95370
View restaurantnext
The Armory
orange starNo Reviews
208 S Green St. Sonora, CA 95370
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Murphys

Alchemy
orange star4.3 • 713
191 Main St Murphys, CA 95247
View restaurantnext
The Watering Hole
orange star4.4 • 129
223 Big Trees Road, Murphys, CA 95247
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Murphys

Sonora

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Oakdale

No reviews yet

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Placerville

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Lodi

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Ripon

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Manteca

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

House of Pita - Murphys

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston