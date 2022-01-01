Go
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers
Sandwiches

Sugar n' Spice Diner - Sycamore

Open today 4:00 AM - 4:00 PM

1203 Sycamore St

Cincinnati, OH 45202

Popular Items

Bacon$3.50
Breakfast Sandwich$6.50
made the way you like it - 1 egg with your choice of meat n' cheese
Egg - Tagalong$1.25
Home Fries$2.75
Hash Browns$2.75
Breakfast Special$10.00
2 eggs, 2 wispy thin pancakes or 1 french toast with your choice of sausage, bacon or ham
Breakfast Platter$10.00
2 eggs, hash browns or home fries, white or wheat toast n' your choice of sausage, bacon or ham
Grits$2.25
French Toast$6.50
Orignal Pancakes$5.50
Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

1203 Sycamore St, Cincinnati OH 45202

