Sugar Pine Cakery & Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES
2923 Lake Forest Rd • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2923 Lake Forest Rd
Tahoe City CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Jake’s On The Lake Tahoe City
Come in and enjoy!
Mirada
Lakeside Dining with a spectacular view of Lake Tahoe. Mirada offers a wide selection of everything Tacos and Tequila!
Everything Is Rosie
Come in and enjoy!
Moe's Original BBQ
A Southern Soul Food Revivial