Go
Sugar Pine image
Sushi & Japanese
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream

Sugar Pine

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:30 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

642 Reviews

$$

8578 Research Blvd

Austin, TX 78758

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Karaagae Small Plate$9.75
Onigiri Pack of 4$17.00
ONIGIRI-Spicy Tuna$4.75
SET-Katsu Chicken with curry$16.75
ONIGIRI-Salmon$4.75
Onigiri Pack of 6$24.00
Side Pickled Vegetables$3.00
ONIGIRI-Avocado$4.75
SET-Katsu Pork$15.75
Side Miso Soup$2.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:30 pm

Location

8578 Research Blvd, Austin TX 78758

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Ramen Tatsu-Ya - North Austin
orange starNo Reviews
8557 Research Blvd #126 Austin, TX 78758
View restaurantnext
Benvolio's
orange starNo Reviews
8023 Burnet Rd Austin, TX 78759
View restaurantnext
hi wings
orange starNo Reviews
2525 W Anderson Ln Unit 135 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Dos Batos
orange star4.5 • 2011
2525 W Anderson Ln Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Sugar Pine

orange star4.8 • 642 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston