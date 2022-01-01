Sugar Shane's- Midtown

SriThai - Atlantic Station

No reviews yet

The owners of SriThai Duluth have a long history of successful restaurants in the metro Atlanta area. They first started their reputation in Atlanta with Thaicoon located in Atlanta & Marietta. Then they ventured up north and started a small family restaurant in the heart of Snellville called SriThai and are now proud to open SriThai 2 in the Duluth location! With over 25+ years of experience in the restaurant industry, we are extremely proud to set a standard and present a menu that no other Thai restaurant in the area can compare. We are excited to serve the Duluth area an authentic unforgettable Thai and Japanese dining experience! Please come in today!

