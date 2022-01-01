Go
Sugar & Spice

Lunch is available from 11:30 am-2:15 pm. Dinner is available from 4:00 pm-9:15 pm.

RAMEN • NOODLES

1933 Massachusetts Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (5053 reviews)

Popular Items

Scallion Pancake$6.95
Jasmine Rice$2.00
Crab Rangoon$8.95
Pineapple sauce made in-house
Gyoza$6.95
(Meat or Vegetable, Steamed or Fried)
Pad See You$11.95
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with chicken, egg, broccoli, chinese broccoli, carrots
Summer Roll$7.95
Fresh vegetables, boiled shrimp, seasoned tofu wrapped in a steamed rice sheet
Satay$7.95
(Chicken or Beef) Grilled on skewers
Pad Thai$11.95
(Regular or Spicy) Rice noodles stir-fried with chicken, egg, peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions
Thai Roll$6.95
Drunken Noodle$11.95
🌶🌶🌶Flat rice noodles stir-fried with chicken and vegetables in a basil sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

1933 Massachusetts Ave

Cambridge MA

Sunday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

