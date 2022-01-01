Go
Sugar Bowl - Fayette

128 S Main Street

Popular Items

Good Morning$4.00
4 Flavor Flight$5.00
Our birthday flight consists of one scoop of each:
Birthday Cake
Zoreo
Ultimate Oreo
Munchie Madness
(If ordering "TO GO", please note that in the comments at checkout. All 4 scoops will be put in one cup with a lid.
Not Yo' Mama's Meal$10.00
Specialty Latte$5.25
Big Dill$6.00
Cottage dill bread, salami, and swiss cheese
Latte$4.25
Birthday Latte$5.25
Vanilla iced latte topped with whipped cream and sprinkles. Don’t forget we’re lining the cup with hot fudge and sprinkles too!
Location

128 S Main Street

Fayette IA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
