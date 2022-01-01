Sugar Bowl - The Landing Market

Go
This is the perfect place to enjoy a cup of soup and a panini sandwich, a flight of ice cream or a traditional scoop. Sit outside on the patio or indoors around the fireplace on our grand leather couch. It's the perfect place to study, meet with friends, or grab something for the road!

211 College Dr.

Popular Items

Cracked Pepper$1.25
Southwest$6.00
Tomato Basil$4.00
Not Yo' Mama's Meal$10.00
The Big Dill$6.00
Mama's Meal$8.00
Monster Cookie$2.00
Location

Decorah IA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
