Sugar Shack

Handmade Donuts, Burgers, Pizza & More!

1931 Huguenot Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cinnamon Sugar, v$1.39
Samoa, v$1.69
Vanilla Sprinkles$1.49
Glazed, v$1.39
Chocolate Sprinkles$1.49
Vegan Burger w/ Fries$7.79
Chocolate Iced, v$1.49
Maple Bacon$1.89
Beef Burger w/ Fries$4.00
Fresh Strawberry, v$1.49
Location

1931 Huguenot Rd

North Chesterfield VA

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
