SUGARCANE raw bar grill

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3252 NE 1st Ave • $$$

Avg 4.1 (6245 reviews)

Popular Items

shrimp tempura$8.00
spicy tuna*$8.00
yellowtail jalapeño*$8.00
Crunchy Tuna$20.00
avocado, spicy tempura
flakes, sweet chili
Sweet Corn$7.00
Spicy mayo, cotija cheese, lime, salt
Shrimp Tempura$15.00
scallion,
spicy aioli
brussels sprouts$8.00
sweet soy, aged balsamic, orange segments
Salmon Avocado$13.00
salmon avocado*$8.00
Beet Mojito$8.00
beet-infused Don Q Cristal, mint
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

3252 NE 1st Ave

Miami FL

Sunday10:15 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:15 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:15 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:15 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:15 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:15 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:15 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
