SUGARCANE raw bar grill
Please make sure to specify in the "Special Instructions" if you'll be needing disposable utensils and napkins.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
3252 NE 1st Ave • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3252 NE 1st Ave
Miami FL
|Sunday
|10:15 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:15 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:15 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:15 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:15 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:15 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:15 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
El Tiesto cafe
Come on in and enjoy!
Salumeria 104 - Midtown
Come in and enjoy!
Old Greg’s Pizza
Just a neighborhood pizza shop.
Negroni
Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar is a well renowned brand from Latin America serving actual locations such as Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Punta del Este, Asuncion Paraguay & more.
This first Miami location in Midtown features a diverse international confort food menu, offering antipasti, salads, flatbreads, paninis, burgers, & more.
All this is combined with our Nikkei Sushi Bar that offers a special variety of Rolls, Nigiris, Tiraditos & Ceviches.
Our 2 (two) towering Cocktail Bars (one more tropical style bar in the outdoor, & one more urban NYC style in the indoor) both stand out for serving great craft cocktails, and a homemade varieties of Negronis, Spritzs & Tonics.