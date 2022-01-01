Go
Toast

Sugarfire Farmington

We’re doing something completely different at Sugarfire. We take the best traditions of the best barbecue cities in the U.S.A. to create a St. Louis-style barbecue that’s all its own. Our award-winning barbeque tantalizes taste buds with baby back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and the best beef brisket in town. And we’re famous for our specials: meaty mashups that defy logic and even gravity. Alongside the classics, we’ve ‘cued up andouille, artichokes, cheese curds, mushrooms, and more.

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

670 Walton Dr • $$

Avg 4.4 (950 reviews)

Popular Items

Brisket 1 lb 16 Oz$17.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich 6oz$10.99
(Includes 1 Side)
2 Meat Combo Plate$16.99
(2 sides + fountain soda) Any 2 smoked meats
Meat Daddy$26.99
(2 sides + fountain soda) 4 bone rib, jalapeno cheddar sausage link, & 4oz each brisket, pulled pork, turkey
St. Louis Sweet BBQ Sauce
Honey Badger BBQ Sauce
Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce
Chef Salad$11.99
Brisket, turkey, hard boiled farm egg, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, red onion, lettuce, ranch dressing or cider vinaigrette
Texas Hot BBQ
White BBQ Sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

670 Walton Dr

Farmington MO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Slauterhouse Craft Parlour

No reviews yet

We are a small town Parlour located on Main Street in Park Hills, Missouri! We are everything Craft beer & some good bourbons!

The Artisan

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

The Iron Mule

No reviews yet

This Mule Does More
Than Just Deliver Food!

Thee Abbey Kitchen

No reviews yet

Restaurant, Bakery and Creamery

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston