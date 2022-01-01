Go
Sugarfire Smoke House

We’re doing something completely different at Sugarfire. We take the best traditions of the best barbecue cities in the U.S.A. to create a St. Louis-style barbecue that’s all its own. Our award-winning barbeque tantalizes taste buds with baby back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and the best beef brisket in town. And we’re famous for our specials: meaty mashups that defy logic and even gravity. Alongside the classics, we’ve ‘cued up andouille, artichokes, cheese curds, mushrooms, and more.

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

14375 Orchard Pkwy • $$

Avg 4.2 (1557 reviews)

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese
Single serving
Family Pack$54.99
2 lbs of meat, 3 pints of sides
Honey Badger BBQ Sauce
Texas Hot BBQ
Bun$0.75
St. Louis Sweet BBQ Sauce
Cornbread$1.99
Single serving
Combo Plate$18.99
(2 sides + fountain soda) Any 2 smoked meats
Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce
White BBQ Sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

14375 Orchard Pkwy

Westminster CO

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
