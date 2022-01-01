Go
Sugarfire Smoke House

We’re doing something completely different at Sugarfire. We take the best traditions of the best barbecue cities in the U.S.A. to create a St. Louis-style barbecue that’s all its own. Our award-winning barbeque tantalizes taste buds with baby back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and the best beef brisket in town. And we’re famous for our specials: meaty mashups that defy logic and even gravity. Alongside the classics, we’ve ‘cued up andouille, artichokes, cheese curds, mushrooms, and more.

12959 Atlantic Blvd

Popular Items

Pork Sandwich$10.99
(Includes 1 Side)
Cornbread$1.99
3 Meat Combo$21.99
(2 sides + fountain soda) Any 3 smoked meats
Pork 1 LB (Meat Only)$15.99
Meat Daddy$27.99
(2 sides + fountain soda) 4 bone rib, jalapeno cheddar sausage link, & 4oz each brisket, pulled pork, turkey
2 Meat Combo$16.99
(2 sides + fountain soda) Any 2 smoked meats
Brisket 1 LB (Meat Only)$17.99
Brisket Plate$15.99
(2 sides + fountain soda)
Brisket Sandwich$13.99
(Includes 1 Side)
Bun$0.50
Location

Jacksonville FL

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
