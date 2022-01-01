Go
Sugarfire Smoke House

We’re doing something completely different at Sugarfire. We take the best traditions of the best barbecue cities in the U.S.A. to create a St. Louis-style barbecue that’s all its own. Our award-winning barbeque tantalizes taste buds with baby back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and the best beef brisket in town. And we’re famous for our specials: meaty mashups that defy logic and even gravity. Alongside the classics, we’ve ‘cued up andouille, artichokes, cheese curds, mushrooms, and more.

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

512 W Front St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1129 reviews)

Popular Items

Sugarfire 47 BBQ Sauce
Double + 1 Side$9.99
Coffee BBQ Sauce
Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce
St. Louis Sweet BBQ Sauce
Honey Badger BBQ Sauce
Pulled Pork Sandwich 6oz$8.25
(Includes 1 Side)
Texas Hot BBQ
Brisket 1 LB$16.99
(Meat Only)
Combo Plate$14.99
(2 sides + fountain soda) Any 2 smoked meats
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

512 W Front St

Washington MO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
