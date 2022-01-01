Go
Sugarfire Smokehouse

We’re doing something completely different at Sugarfire. We take the best traditions of the best barbecue cities in the U.S.A. to create a St. Louis-style barbecue that’s all its own. Our award-winning barbeque tantalizes taste buds with baby back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and the best beef brisket in town. And we’re famous for our specials: meaty mashups that defy logic and even gravity. Alongside the classics, we’ve ‘cued up andouille, artichokes, cheese curds, mushrooms, and more.

6750 Abrams Road #110

Meat Daddy$23.99
(2 sides) 4 bone rib, jalapeno cheddar sausage link, & 4oz each brisket, pulled pork, turkey
Big Muddy + 1 Side$12.99
Brisket, jalapeño cheddar sausage, horseradish sauce, sweet BBQ sauce, lettuce, pickles
3 Meat Combo$19.99
(2 sides) Any 3 smoked meats
Baked Beans$2.99
Single serving
Brisket Sandwich 6oz$12.99
(Includes 1 Side)
Pork Belly Hushpuppies$5.99
Brisket 1 LB (Meat Only)$20.99
Mac & Cheese$2.99
2 Meat Combo$16.99
(2 sides) Any 2 smoked meats
French Fries$2.99
Single serving
Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
