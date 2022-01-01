Go
Sugarfire 618

We’re doing something completely different at Sugarfire. We take the best traditions of the best barbecue cities in the U.S.A. to create a St. Louis-style barbecue that’s all its own. Our award-winning barbeque tantalizes taste buds with baby back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and the best beef brisket in town. And we’re famous for our specials: meaty mashups that defy logic and even gravity. Alongside the classics, we’ve ‘cued up andouille, artichokes, cheese curds, mushrooms, and more.

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2323 PLUM ST • $$

Avg 4.2 (448 reviews)

Popular Items

Combo Plate$14.99
(2 sides + fountain soda) Any 2 smoked meats
Pulled Pork Sandwich 6oz$8.25
(Includes 1 Side)
Pulled Pork Plate 6oz$12.49
(2 sides + fountain soda)
Mac N Cheese$3.49
St. Louis Sweet BBQ Sauce
Single Burger$8.99
Pulled Pork 1 LB$15.99
(Meat Only)
Brisket 1 LB$16.99
(Meat Only)
Kansas City BBQ Sauce
Brisket Sandwich 6oz$10.25
(Includes 1 Side)
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery

Location

2323 PLUM ST

EDWARDSVILLE IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
