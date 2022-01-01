Go
Sugarfire Smoke House

We’re doing something completely different at Sugarfire. We take the best traditions of the best barbecue cities in the U.S.A. to create a St. Louis-style barbecue that’s all its own. Our award-winning barbeque tantalizes taste buds with baby back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and the best beef brisket in town. And we’re famous for our specials: meaty mashups that defy logic and even gravity. Alongside the classics, we’ve ‘cued up artichokes, mushrooms, and more.

2350 Edgewood Rd. SW

Popular Items

Brisket Cheesesteak + 1 Side$13.99
brisket topped with caramelized onions, grilled peppers and cheddar cheese sauce served on a hoagie roll
Two Meat Combo Plate$15.99
Your choice of two smoked meats (~8 oz of meat total). Includes your choice of two sides and a drink.
Brisket 8 oz (Meat Only)$10.49
The Carolina + 1 Side$10.99
your choice of meat, topped with cole slaw and carolina mustard bbq drizzle on a bun
Pork Belly Hush Puppies$6.49
served with jalapeño jelly
Corn Bread Slice$1.49
individual serving, served with honey butter
Brisket Sandwich + 1 Side$12.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich + 1 Side$10.99
St. Louis Sweet BBQ Sauce
Brisket 1 LB (Meat Only)$17.99
Location

Cedar Rapids IA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Vivian’s Soul Food

Stay calm, eat Soul Food <3

Anvil Meat Market and Deli

Anvil Meat Market and Deli is a new addition to a long tradition of meat shops in the heart of
Cedar Rapids’ Czech Village. We offer quality Beef, Pork,Poultry, and Seafood
with a focus on traditional smoked meats and Czech specialties with a decidedly laid back deli vibe.

Lucky’s on 16th

Come in and enjoy!

CHOPHOUSE DOWNTOWN

Casual dining with burgers and sandwiches, as well as steaks, pork and fish selections. Whether you're looking for a great place to take your family or have a beer with your friends, make the Chophouse Downtown your new hangout.

