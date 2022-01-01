Go
Sugarfire Smokehouse

We’re doing something completely different at Sugarfire. We take the best traditions of the best barbecue cities in the U.S.A. to create a St. Louis-style barbecue that’s all its own. Our award-winning barbeque tantalizes taste buds with baby back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and the best beef brisket in town. And we’re famous for our specials: meaty mashups that defy logic and even gravity. Alongside the classics, we’ve ‘cued up andouille, artichokes, cheese curds, mushrooms, and more.

1425 N. Greenmount Rd

Popular Items

Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce
Bun$0.50
Combo Plate$15.99
(2 sides + fountain soda) Any 2 smoked meats
The Bluntman$14.99
St. Louis Sweet BBQ Sauce
Corn Bread$1.49
Texas Hot BBQ
White BBQ Sauce
Honey Badger BBQ Sauce
Brisket 1 LB (Meat Only)$17.99
Location

1425 N. Greenmount Rd

O'Fallon IL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
