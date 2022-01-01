Go
Sugarfire Smokehouse

We’re doing something completely different at Sugarfire. We take the best traditions of the best barbecue cities in the U.S.A. to create a St. Louis-style barbecue that’s all its own. Our award-winning barbeque tantalizes taste buds with baby back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and the best beef brisket in town. And we’re famous for our specials: meaty mashups that defy logic and even gravity. Alongside the classics, we’ve ‘cued up andouille, artichokes, cheese curds, mushrooms, and more.

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

9200 Olive • $$

Avg 4.5 (617 reviews)

Popular Items

Pork 1 LB (Meat Only)$16.99
Brisket 1 LB (Meat Only)$18.99
Single Burger + 1 Side$9.50
This solo-pattied single, served with one side, is grass fed beef blended daily from our proprietary mix of chuck, brisket and boneless short rib, hand-patted and griddle seared, seasoned only in sea salt and fresh cracked pepper then served on a real butter toasted bun. Add lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and house condiments at your request.
Brisket Sandwich$13.99
Turkey 1 LB (Meat Only)$16.99
Pork Sandwich$10.99
(Includes 1 Side)
Brisket Plate$16.99
(2 sides + fountain soda)
Bun$0.60
Turkey Sandwich$10.99
(Includes 1 Side)
Full Rack Ribs Only$28.99
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Drive-Thru
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

9200 Olive

St. Louis MO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

