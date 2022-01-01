Sugarfire Smokehouse
Open today 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM
No reviews yet
1730 EAST REPUBLIC RD
SPRINGFIELD, MO 65804
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location
1730 EAST REPUBLIC RD, SPRINGFIELD MO 65804
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Aviary Cafe
French inspired Creperie & Café, offering scratch made cuisine & specialty cocktails. A charming place to relax, catch up with friends while savoring all we have to offer in a unique atmosphere.
Char Steakhouse and Oyster Bar
Come in and Enjoy
Archie's Italian Eatery
Archie's is a family owned and operated Italian restaurant! We serve old world authentic Italian dishes! Come taste the flavor of old world Italy!
Taco Habitat
Come on in and enjoy!