Go
Sugarfire Smokehouse image

Sugarfire Smokehouse

Open today 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1730 EAST REPUBLIC RD

SPRINGFIELD, MO 65804

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Two Meat$17.99
(2 sides + fountain soda) Any 2 smoked meats
Texas Hot BBQ
Variety of Small Sauces
St. Louis Sweet BBQ Sauce
Big Muddy + Side$13.99
Brisket, smoked sausage, horseradish sauce, BBQ sauce, lettuce, pickles
Jalapeno
Honey Badger BBQ Sauce
Coffee BBQ Sauce
Pickles
Brisket Cheesesteak + Side$13.99
Brisket with onions, peppers, and cheese on a hoagie roll
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

1730 EAST REPUBLIC RD, SPRINGFIELD MO 65804

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Aviary Cafe

No reviews yet

French inspired Creperie & Café, offering scratch made cuisine & specialty cocktails. A charming place to relax, catch up with friends while savoring all we have to offer in a unique atmosphere.

Char Steakhouse and Oyster Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Archie's Italian Eatery

No reviews yet

Archie's is a family owned and operated Italian restaurant! We serve old world authentic Italian dishes! Come taste the flavor of old world Italy!

Taco Habitat

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Sugarfire Smokehouse

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston