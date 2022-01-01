Sugarfire Smokehouse
We’re doing something completely different at Sugarfire. We take the best traditions of the best barbecue cities in the U.S.A. to create a St. Louis-style barbecue that’s all its own. Our award-winning barbeque tantalizes taste buds with baby back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and the best beef brisket in town. And we’re famous for our specials: meaty mashups that defy logic and even gravity. Alongside the classics, we’ve ‘cued up andouille, artichokes, cheese curds, mushrooms, and more.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
3150 Elm Point Industrial • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3150 Elm Point Industrial
St Charles MO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rec Hall(OLD)
Drinks to Endure COVID-19!
Rec Hall - St. Charles
Drinks & Recreation
Leo's Pub & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
TANGO Argentina Food
Since 2000, TANGO Argentina Food has been bringing you the best authentic Argentine cuisine to the Greater St. Louis area, using traditional family recipes. We strive on giving you a genuine Argentinean flavor, using dough and spices straight from our country. Our empanadas are always fresh and hot — made to order!