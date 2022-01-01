Go
Toast

Sugarfire Smokehouse

We’re doing something completely different at Sugarfire. We take the best traditions of the best barbecue cities in the U.S.A. to create a St. Louis-style barbecue that’s all its own. Our award-winning barbeque tantalizes taste buds with baby back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and the best beef brisket in town. And we’re famous for our specials: meaty mashups that defy logic and even gravity. Alongside the classics, we’ve ‘cued up andouille, artichokes, cheese curds, mushrooms, and more.

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

605 WASHINGTON AVE • $$

Avg 4.3 (2208 reviews)

Popular Items

Chef Salad$11.99
Brisket, turkey, hard boiled farm egg, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, red onion, lettuce, ranch dressing or cider vinaigrette
Combo Plate$17.99
(2 sides + fountain soda) Any 2 smoked meats
Pulled Pork Sandwich 6oz$10.99
(Includes 1 Side)
Smoked Turkey Caeser$9.49
St. Louis Sweet BBQ Sauce
Brisket Sandwich 6oz$13.99
(Includes 1 Side)
Brisket Cheesesteak$13.99
Brisket with onions, peppers, and cheese on a hoagie roll
Corn Bread$1.99
Brisket Plate 6oz$15.99
(2 sides + fountain soda)
French Fries$3.49
Single serving
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

605 WASHINGTON AVE

ST. LOUIS MO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ukraft

No reviews yet

For Catering information email us at info@ukrafteats.com

Sen Thai Asian Bistro

No reviews yet

The real taste of Asian food in Downtown St.Louis since 2002.

Bridge Tap House and Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Bridge Tap House & Wine Bar opened in February 2010 as an unpretentious, elegant tap house and wine bar located in the heart of Downtown St. Louis. We house over 55 beers on tap and 100+ in bottles, in addition to over 100+ wines. Our mission: to provide a classy yet comfortable atmosphere where you can kick back or impress.
Part of the Baileys' family of restaurants, Bridge Tap House is focused on providing a singular experience. You can relax and dine with us, knowing our staff is passionate about unparalleled friendly service, sustainable practices, and supporting local farms and breweries. We welcome you to indulge in whatever sounds appealing, or ask your server for pairing suggestions.

BLT's Breakfast, Lunch & Tacos

No reviews yet

Downtown Saint Louis Restaurant that specializes in our favorite foods Breakfast, Lunch and Tacos. We are Saint Louis favorite Downtown Brunch location with a menu that features the flavors of the Southwest and South Creole flair. Join us for Bottomless Mimosas 7 days a week.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston