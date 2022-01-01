Sugarfire Smokehouse

Go
We’re doing something completely different at Sugarfire. We take the best traditions of the best barbecue cities in the U.S.A. to create a St. Louis-style barbecue that’s all its own. Our award-winning barbeque tantalizes taste buds with baby back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and the best beef brisket in town. And we’re famous for our specials: meaty mashups that defy logic and even gravity. Alongside the classics, we’ve ‘cued up andouille, artichokes, cheese curds, mushrooms, and more.

1101 Lodora Drive

Popular Items

Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce
White BBQ Sauce
Brisket 1 LB$18.99
(Meat Only)
Pulled Pork Sandwich 6oz$10.99
(Includes 1 Side)
Sugarfire 47 BBQ Sauce
Texas Hot BBQ
Honey Badger BBQ Sauce
Single Solo$9.50
Combo Plate$17.99
(2 sides + fountain soda) Any 2 smoked meats
St. Louis Sweet BBQ Sauce
1101 Lodora Drive

WENTZVILLE MO

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
