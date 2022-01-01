Sugarfire Smokehouse

Go
We’re doing something completely different at Sugarfire. We take the best traditions of the best barbecue cities in the U.S.A. to create a St. Louis-style barbecue that’s all its own. Our award-winning barbeque tantalizes taste buds with baby back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and the best beef brisket in town. And we’re famous for our specials: meaty mashups that defy logic and even gravity. Alongside the classics, we’ve ‘cued up andouille, artichokes, cheese curds, mushrooms, and more.

9955 Winghaven Blvd.

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich 6oz$10.99
(Includes 1 Side)
White BBQ Sauce
Sugarfire 47 BBQ Sauce
Pulled Pork 1 LB$15.99
(Meat Only)
Combo Plate$17.99
(2 sides + fountain soda) Any 2 smoked meats
Cheese Hashbrowns$3.49
St. Louis Sweet BBQ Sauce
Brisket 1 LB$17.99
(Meat Only)
Texas Hot BBQ
Honey Badger BBQ Sauce
O'Fallon MO

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
