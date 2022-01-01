SHD's Wunderbar Bierhaus & Euro Bistro
A full-service restaurant and outdoor Biergarten with Euro-inspired treats await you! We have created a space for you and your family (4-legged family members too) to enjoy our fine spirits and delicious craft beers while relaxing and creating amazing memories.
Allow us to share our creative passion for food, spirits, and craft beer.
1166 Church Street
Location
1166 Church Street
Sugar Hill GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Shine Pizza
Serving up hand-crafted hoagies, pizzas,
hot dogs, salads, soups, & desserts!
Rushing Trading Co
Come in and enjoy!
Peri Peri Chicken
Come in and enjoy! Fusion food
Tannery Row Ale House
Come in and enjoy!