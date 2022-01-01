Sugar's Restaurant and Bar

Go
FRIED CHICKEN

3424 FM 1092 Rd • $$

Avg 3.7 (683 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings$11.95
8 wings tossed in a flavor of your choice.
Bread Pudding$8.95
Fish & Shrimp combo$18.95
Catfish filet and 6 jumbo shrimps. Served with fries.
Mardi Gras Pasta$19.95
Shrimp, Sausage, & crawfish tails tossed in a creamy tomato sauce. Served over Fettuccine.
GUMBO$11.95
Sugar's famous gumbo roux, with chicken, sausage, shrimp & blue crabs.
Fish Sliders$9.95
3424 FM 1092 Rd

Missouri City TX

Sunday4:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday4:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday4:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
