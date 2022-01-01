Go
Niky's Mini Donuts image

Sugar Sugar

Open today 9:30 AM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

324 Reviews

$

327 Elk Avenue

Crested Butte, CO 81224

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

12 Pack - Vegan - Online$15.99
Freshly made vegan donuts and decorated individually.
Pint
Choose from Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry, Cookies & Cream, Cookie Dough, Mint Chip, Double Fudge Brownie, and Espresso Chip
12 Pack - Regular - Online$15.99
Freshly made donuts and decorated individually.
Niky's DIY Donut Survival Kit$17.99
It's time to decorate your own donuts at home with Niky's DIY Donut Survival Kit!
Decorating the donuts is easy and so much fun to do with the family!
The kit includes one dozen fresh mini donuts, chocolate icing, vanilla icing, strawberry icing, colored sprinkles and chocolate sprinkles. The icings and sprinkles all come in microwave safe air-tight containers. The containers can be washed and reused for anything else!
3 Easy Steps
1. Microwave icing for 15 seconds, stir and repeat until soft enough to dip donuts.
2. Dip donut into icing, then into sprinkles.
3. Enjoy!
16 Pack - Vegan - Online$15.99
Freshly made vegan donuts and decorated individually.
16 Pack - Regular - Online$15.99
Freshly made donuts and decorated individually.

Attributes and Amenities

check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 9:00 pm

Location

327 Elk Avenue, Crested Butte CO 81224

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

The Slogar

No reviews yet

Family style fried chicken restaurant by night, Colorado Creole Lunch by day! We've been around for over 35 years and with new owners that come with a renewed spirit we are proudly carrying on the traditions...with just a few updates! We are housed in a building that was built in 1882. We are the second oldest saloon in Crested Butte! It feels like you're sitting down at a table for a family gathering. We have a very large space and can easily house large groups, events, and parties as soon as COVID-19 restrictions allow us to.

Montanya Distillers Tasting Room

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ryce Asian Bistro

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Public House

No reviews yet

Public House is a modern Colorado saloon. A trusted meeting place in the heart of Crested Butte, Public House celebrates local food and drinks, welcoming accommodations, and the community of live music.

Sugar Sugar

orange star4.5 • 324 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston