Suga's Cheese Shoppe and Cafe

We do all things cheesy at our Suga's Cheese Shoppe and Cafe.

4456 Marietta st suite 110

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Southern Charm$15.00
Original Pc, Lettuce, Bbq, Tomato Jam, Pickles , Onions
Chicken Wrap (nuts)$10.00
Pesto And Feta PC Turkey Wrap With Pesto Aioli Sauce
Pesto & Feta Shrimp Scampi$17.00
Original Pimento Cheescake$10.00
Black Truffle$16.00
Black Truffle Pc, Angus Burger, Sauteed Mushrooms, Crispy Shallots And Black Truffle Aioli Sauce
Gouda Mac n' Cheese Burger$16.00
Grilled Cheese$7.00
Zesty Burger$14.00
Vegan Original PC, Lettuce, Tomato slices, Onion Rings, Vegan Aioli Sauce
Black Truffle PC Cheesesteak$17.00
Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese Balls$10.00
Smoke Gouda Mac N Cheese Balls with Marinara Sauce
Location

Powder Springs GA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

