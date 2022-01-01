Go
Sugo Hand Roll Bar

Highlighting sustainably-sourced fish in the heart of the historic Pike Place Market, Sugo Hand Roll Bar exemplifies Seattle's passion for high quality seafood in a sleek, upscale environment.

2001 Western Ave #110, Seattle, WA 98121

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
