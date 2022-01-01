Sugo Hand Roll Bar
Highlighting sustainably-sourced fish in the heart of the historic Pike Place Market, Sugo Hand Roll Bar exemplifies Seattle's passion for high quality seafood in a sleek, upscale environment.
2001 Western Ave #110, Seattle, WA 98121
Location
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
