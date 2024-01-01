Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Suisun City restaurants you'll love

Go
Suisun City restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Suisun City

Suisun City's top cuisines

Burgers
Burgers
Mediterranean
Mediterranean
Greek
Greek
Scroll right

Must-try Suisun City restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Maria’s Taco & Bar - 288 Sunset Avenue

288 Sunset Avenue, Suisun City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Maria’s Taco & Bar - 288 Sunset Avenue
Athenian Grill image

 

Athenian Grill

750 Kellogg Street, Suisun

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Athenian Grill
Banner pic

 

Lasagna con Amore - 184 Camino Oruga

700 Main Street, Suisun City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Lasagna con Amore - 184 Camino Oruga
Map

More near Suisun City to explore

Concord

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Vacaville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Pleasant Hill

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Martinez

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Benicia

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (770 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (320 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (207 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1338 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (400 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (747 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston