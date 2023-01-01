Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Suitland

Suitland restaurants
Suitland restaurants that serve crab cakes

C Crab - 4823 Allentown RD

4823 Allentown RD, Suitland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mini Crab Cakes (8)$12.00
More about C Crab - 4823 Allentown RD
The Real Milk & Honey Eatery & Bar - Restaurant Row Apollo - Upper Level

4531 Telfair Blvd #202, Suitland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crab Cake Benedict$30.00
1⁄2 pound of crab meat, fried eggs, creamy spinach and Cajun cream sauce over a buttery English Muffin
Crab Cake - Side$25.00
More about The Real Milk & Honey Eatery & Bar - Restaurant Row Apollo - Upper Level

