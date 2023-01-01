Crab cakes in Suitland
Suitland restaurants that serve crab cakes
More about C Crab - 4823 Allentown RD
C Crab - 4823 Allentown RD
4823 Allentown RD, Suitland
|Mini Crab Cakes (8)
|$12.00
More about The Real Milk & Honey Eatery & Bar - Restaurant Row Apollo - Upper Level
The Real Milk & Honey Eatery & Bar - Restaurant Row Apollo - Upper Level
4531 Telfair Blvd #202, Suitland
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$30.00
1⁄2 pound of crab meat, fried eggs, creamy spinach and Cajun cream sauce over a buttery English Muffin
|Crab Cake - Side
|$25.00