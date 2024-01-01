French toast in Suitland
Suitland restaurants that serve french toast
La'Caj Seafood - 4531 Telfair Boulevard Suite 110
La'Caj Seafood - 4531 Telfair Boulevard Suite 110
4531 Telfair Boulevard Suite 110, Camp Springs
|Deep Fried French Toast Breakfast Sandwich
|$16.00
Two scrambled eggs with cheese served with your choice of pork bacon or jalapeno beef sausage served between two pieces of deep fried french toast
Milk & Honey - Camp Springs
Milk & Honey - Camp Springs
4531 Telfair Blvd #202, Suitland
|Basic French Toast
|$6.00
Just one slice of French toast topped with a strawberry and powdered sugar
|Grown Up French Toast
|$17.00
This dish takes French toast to a whole new level! Challah bread flavorful french toast topped with powdered sugar, drunken berries soaked in cognac and our spiked cream cheese icing