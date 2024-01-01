Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Suitland

Suitland restaurants that serve grits

La'Caj Seafood - 4531 Telfair Boulevard Suite 110

4531 Telfair Boulevard Suite 110, Camp Springs

Cajun Lamb Lollipops and Grits$23.00
Our pan seared Cajun lamb lollipops served over creamy cheese grits with a balsamic drizzle
Milk & Honey - Camp Springs

4531 Telfair Blvd #202, Suitland

One Whole Pound of Fried Fish & Grits$25.00
Southern-style deep fried whiting served with cheesy grits with a homestyle biscuit and our
Southern Style onion & tomato salad and a fried green tomato
Cheesy Grits$4.00
Deep Fried Grit Cakes$6.00
