Grits in Suitland
Suitland restaurants that serve grits
More about La'Caj Seafood - 4531 Telfair Boulevard Suite 110
La'Caj Seafood - 4531 Telfair Boulevard Suite 110
4531 Telfair Boulevard Suite 110, Camp Springs
|Cajun Lamb Lollipops and Grits
|$23.00
Our pan seared Cajun lamb lollipops served over creamy cheese grits with a balsamic drizzle
More about Milk & Honey - Camp Springs
Milk & Honey - Camp Springs
4531 Telfair Blvd #202, Suitland
|One Whole Pound of Fried Fish & Grits
|$25.00
Southern-style deep fried whiting served with cheesy grits with a homestyle biscuit and our
Southern Style onion & tomato salad and a fried green tomato
|Cheesy Grits
|$4.00
|Deep Fried Grit Cakes
|$6.00