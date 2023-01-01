Sliders in Suitland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Suitland restaurants that serve sliders
C Crab - 4823 Allentown RD
4823 Allentown RD, Suitland
No reviews yet
Sliders (2)
$0.00
More about C Crab - 4823 Allentown RD
Burgers@ Apollo
4531 Telfair Boulevard, Camp Springs
No reviews yet
Slider Combo
$7.75
One (1) Angus beef slider on a brioche bun, with ketchup, mustard and pickles; and fries.
Sugarbear Sliders
$11.45
Two (2) fresh ground Angus beef sliders on brioche buns, mustard, relish and onions.
More about Burgers@ Apollo
