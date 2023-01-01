Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Suitland

Suitland restaurants
Suitland restaurants that serve sliders

C Crab - 4823 Allentown RD

4823 Allentown RD, Suitland

Sliders (2)$0.00
More about C Crab - 4823 Allentown RD
Burgers@ Apollo

4531 Telfair Boulevard, Camp Springs

Slider Combo$7.75
One (1) Angus beef slider on a brioche bun, with ketchup, mustard and pickles; and fries.
Sugarbear Sliders$11.45
Two (2) fresh ground Angus beef sliders on brioche buns, mustard, relish and onions.
More about Burgers@ Apollo

