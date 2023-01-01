Tacos in Suitland
Suitland restaurants that serve tacos
The Real Milk & Honey Eatery & Bar - Restaurant Row Apollo - Upper Level
The Real Milk & Honey Eatery & Bar - Restaurant Row Apollo - Upper Level
4531 Telfair Blvd #202, Suitland
|The BEST Tacos EVER!
|$23.00
Beef birria tacos with cilantro, cheese and onion served with birria dipping sauce, rice and jalapeno creamed corn
Little Miner Taco
Little Miner Taco
7030 Gentle Shade, Columbia
|Birria de Res Street Taco
|$3.00
corn tortilla, slow braised beef, pickled jalapeños, salsa verde, cilantro, onion
**does not include cheese or beef consomme**
|Fall Squash Street Taco
|$4.00
Yellow Squash, Zucchini, Red Onion, Pepitas, Cilantro, salt/ pepper
|3 for $10 Fried Fish Taco
|$10.00
Fried Tilapia on a handmade corn tortilla, cabbage slaw, pickled onions, radish and salsa verde.