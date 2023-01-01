Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Suitland

Go
Suitland restaurants
Toast

Suitland restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

The Real Milk & Honey Eatery & Bar - Restaurant Row Apollo - Upper Level

4531 Telfair Blvd #202, Suitland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
The BEST Tacos EVER!$23.00
Beef birria tacos with cilantro, cheese and onion served with birria dipping sauce, rice and jalapeno creamed corn
More about The Real Milk & Honey Eatery & Bar - Restaurant Row Apollo - Upper Level
Birria Street Taco image

 

Little Miner Taco

7030 Gentle Shade, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Birria de Res Street Taco$3.00
corn tortilla, slow braised beef, pickled jalapeños, salsa verde, cilantro, onion
**does not include cheese or beef consomme**
Fall Squash Street Taco$4.00
Yellow Squash, Zucchini, Red Onion, Pepitas, Cilantro, salt/ pepper
3 for $10 Fried Fish Taco$10.00
Fried Tilapia on a handmade corn tortilla, cabbage slaw, pickled onions, radish and salsa verde.
More about Little Miner Taco

Browse other tasty dishes in Suitland

Calamari

Salmon

Cake

Lobsters

Pancakes

Chicken Tenders

Hash Browns

Crab Cakes

Map

More near Suitland to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (751 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (441 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (129 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Upper Marlboro

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lanham

No reviews yet

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (751 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (400 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (634 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (285 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston