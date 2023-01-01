Waffles in Suitland
Suitland restaurants that serve waffles
More about C Crab - 4823 Allentown RD
C Crab - 4823 Allentown RD
4823 Allentown RD, Suitland
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$6.00
More about The Real Milk & Honey Eatery & Bar - Restaurant Row Apollo - Upper Level
The Real Milk & Honey Eatery & Bar - Restaurant Row Apollo - Upper Level
4531 Telfair Blvd #202, Suitland
|Chicken & waffles
|$22.00
|Belgian Waffle
|$7.00
|Chicken & Waffle
|$26.00
1/2 chicken grilled, seasoned and crispy served with a buttery Belgian waffle