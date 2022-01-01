Go
Sukhmani Express

Authentic Indian Cuisine.

343-351 New Jersey 34

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Biryani$14.99
Chicken Biryani is a delicious savory rice dish loaded with spicy marinated chicken, caramelized onions, and flavorful saffron rice garnished with boiled egg.
Aloo Ki Tikki Chaat with chana$8.99
Crispy Potatoes patties filled Indian Masala served with sweet and sour chutney
Goat Curry$17.99
Tender goat meat cooked in an onion tomato gravy with aromatic whole spices.
Chicken Curry (Tari Wala, Dhaba Style)$15.99
A finger licking good dish, the authentic Punjabi style Chicken Tariwala is a chicken curry made with whole spices and a classic base of onions and tomatoes.
Garlic Naan$2.99
Garlic Naan is a type of flat bread. Traditionally they are baked inside a very hot clay tandoor oven, with charcoal or wood fire sprinkled with garlic and coriander
Plain Basmati Rice$6.99
Butter Chicken$15.99
Butter chicken is a curry of chicken in a spiced tomato, butter and cream sauce.
Chicken Seekh Kebab$14.99
Minced chicken seasoned with spices, skewered roasted until golden served with green chutney
Naan$1.99
Naan is an Indian recipe; it's a type of flatbread. Traditionally they are baked inside a very hot clay tandoor oven, with charcoal or wood fire.
Chicken Tikka Masala$15.99
Chicken tikka masala is a dish consisting of roasted marinated chicken chunks in spiced curry sauce. The curry is usually creamy and orange-color.
Location

Matawan NJ

Sunday4:45 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:45 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:45 pm - 10:00 pm
