SukhoThai New Orleans
Classical Thai Cuisine - uncompromising authenticity, bold Thai spices, healthy ingredients. From seafood specialties to dazzling noodles to vegan favorites, we have something to please everyone.
2200 Royal St
Popular Items
Location
2200 Royal St
New Orleans LA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Saint John
Come in and enjoy!
The Frenchmen Hotel
Come in and enjoy!
Sylvain
Sylvain is an unruly southern bistro for locals in the French Quarter with inspired cocktails that riff on the classics. Here, we laugh loudly, shoot whiskey and linger amongst friends old and new.
Dat Dog
Come in and enjoy!