SukhoThai New Orleans

Classical Thai Cuisine - uncompromising authenticity, bold Thai spices, healthy ingredients. From seafood specialties to dazzling noodles to vegan favorites, we have something to please everyone.

2200 Royal St

Popular Items

Thai Fried Rice
Thai jasmine rice, wok-fried with egg, Chinese broccoli, green onion, onion and your choice of meat. Garnished with tomato, cucumber, and lime.
Pad Thai Noodles
Thin rice noodles pan-fried in a tamarind sauce with meat of choice, bean sprouts, green onion and egg. Garnished with peanuts, fresh bean sprouts, green onion, and lime.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Thai jasmine rice wok-fried in Madras yellow curry spice with gulf shrimp, pineapple, raisins, cashews, carrots,
onions and egg. Garnished with tomato, cucumber, and lime.
Dumplings$9.95
Fresh shrimp and crab w/ minced pork & chicken, water chestnut, green onion in a steamed wonton topped with extra crab meat, served with dim sum sauce.
Fresh Rolls$7.95
Fresh tapioca rolls stuffed with cucumber, carrot, lettuce, spring greens, avocado, tofu, fresh basil, bean sprouts and mint leaf, with a spicy sambal satay dipping sauce.
Puff Bread$4.95
Green Curry
Green curry in coconut milk with zucchini, Asian eggplants, bell pepper and sweet basil. For a special treat try this or any curry over roti (Indian puff bread).
Veggie Rolls$7.95
Deep-fried spring rolls stuffed with cabbage, glass noodle, carrot, and wood ear mushrooms served with fresh pineapple and plum dipping sauce.
Drunken Noodles
Wide rice noodles stir-fried in roasted chili paste w/ garlic, onion, carrot, broccoli, cabbage, bell peppers, basil & egg.
Dirty Noodles (Pad See Ew)
Wide rice noodles, egg, garlic, Chinese broccoli and/or broccoli, and carrots stir-fried in a sweet black soybean sauce.
2200 Royal St

New Orleans LA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
