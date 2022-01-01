Go
Toast

Suki's Bar & Grill

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

2401 SW 4th Avenue • $

Avg 4.1 (890 reviews)

Popular Items

KIMCHI DIRTY FRIES$11.00
CHEESE BURGER$14.00
Beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce,
tomato and onion.
KIMCHI QUESADILLA$10.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with kimchi, bell
peppers, jack cheddar cheese, green
onions, cilantro and gochujang aioli.
Add bulgogi beef, spicy pork, ginger
chicken or crispy tofu for $3
MUD PIE ICE CREAM$5.00
FRENCH FRIES$6.00
KOREAN FRIED WINGS$13.00
5 jumbo crispy wings tossed in ginger bulgogi or gochujang sauce
BULGOGI BURGER$15.00
Marinated beef patty, pickled cucumber,
over easy egg, and Asian slaw.
ORANGE CHICKEN PLATE$14.00
POTSTICKERS$9.00
8 pork and cabbage potstickers served
steamed or deep fried. Served with housemade mandu and sweet chili sauces.
GINGER CHICKEN PLATE$14.00
Chicken breast marinated in ginger bulgogi marinade, choice of sauteed broccoli & carrots or Asian slaw. Served with white or brown rice. Comes with side of kimchi.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Divey
Sports
Groups
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2401 SW 4th Avenue

Portland OR

Sunday3:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Noodle World Jr.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pizza Jerk PSU

No reviews yet

Connecticut style thin-crust pizza. New Haven is not where pizza was invented, it is where it was perfected.
Oh and we have cast iron pies.
Family friendly dining and great for take home.

GARDEN BAR

No reviews yet

Fresh. healthy. handcrafted salads.

EVERGREENs

No reviews yet

Fresh. healthy. handcrafted salads.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston