Sullivan restaurants you'll love

Sullivan restaurants
Must-try Sullivan restaurants

Joe's Italian foods & Pizza image

 

Joe's Italian foods & Pizza

821 north section st, Sullivan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
1/2 Bosco Sticks$5.98
3 cheese filled breadsticks, baked to golden brown, smothered in garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of sauce.
5 Layer Chocolate Cake$4.42
Five layers of dark chocolate cake sandwiched with smooth chocolate filling and finished with elegant, dark chocolate ganache.
14" Cheese Pizza$12.22
We start with our fresh made pizza dough, then top it with our signature pizza sauce, and finish with mozzarella cheese.
More about Joe's Italian foods & Pizza
Acorn Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Acorn Grill

418 1/2 S Section St, Sullivan

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grandma's Chicken & Dumplings$10.95
Homemade & slow cooked just like grandma use to make them for us when we were kids. Served with 2 sides
Boneless Wings$8.99
Cut fresh in house all natural chicken, hand breaded and smothered in sauce of your choice
All American Cheeseburger$9.95
Nothing’s more American than a cheeseburger. Get it plain and simple or dress it up with your choice of toppings
More about Acorn Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Kat a Korner

20 east state road 54, Sullivan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Kat a Korner
