Sullivan restaurants you'll love
Sullivan's top cuisines
Must-try Sullivan restaurants
More about Joe's Italian foods & Pizza
Joe's Italian foods & Pizza
821 north section st, Sullivan
|Popular items
|1/2 Bosco Sticks
|$5.98
3 cheese filled breadsticks, baked to golden brown, smothered in garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of sauce.
|5 Layer Chocolate Cake
|$4.42
Five layers of dark chocolate cake sandwiched with smooth chocolate filling and finished with elegant, dark chocolate ganache.
|14" Cheese Pizza
|$12.22
We start with our fresh made pizza dough, then top it with our signature pizza sauce, and finish with mozzarella cheese.
More about Acorn Grill
GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Acorn Grill
418 1/2 S Section St, Sullivan
|Popular items
|Grandma's Chicken & Dumplings
|$10.95
Homemade & slow cooked just like grandma use to make them for us when we were kids. Served with 2 sides
|Boneless Wings
|$8.99
Cut fresh in house all natural chicken, hand breaded and smothered in sauce of your choice
|All American Cheeseburger
|$9.95
Nothing’s more American than a cheeseburger. Get it plain and simple or dress it up with your choice of toppings