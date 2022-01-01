Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Sullivan

Sullivan restaurants
Sullivan restaurants that serve chef salad

Item pic

 

Joe's Italian foods & Pizza

821 north section st, Sullivan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Full Chef Salad$8.84
Lettuce, American cheese, ham, green peppers, tomato, broccoli, cauliflower, croutons, with your choice of dressing.
1/2 Chef Salad$6.76
Lettuce, American cheese, ham, green peppers, tomato, broccoli, cauliflower, croutons, with your choice of dressing.
Lunch Chef Salad$8.32
Lunch portion is 1/2 size and includes: Lettuce, American Cheese, ham, green peppers, tomato, broccoli, cauliflower, and croutons. Includes a breadstick and drink.
More about Joe's Italian foods & Pizza
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Acorn Grill

418 1/2 S Section St, Sullivan

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Salad$9.49
The classic but favored combination of cheddar cheese, croûtons, covered with sliced egg, sprinkled diced ham, and diced turkey and served with the dressing of your choice
More about Acorn Grill

