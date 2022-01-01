Chef salad in Sullivan
More about Joe's Italian foods & Pizza
Joe's Italian foods & Pizza
821 north section st, Sullivan
|Full Chef Salad
|$8.84
Lettuce, American cheese, ham, green peppers, tomato, broccoli, cauliflower, croutons, with your choice of dressing.
|1/2 Chef Salad
|$6.76
|Lunch Chef Salad
|$8.32
Lunch portion is 1/2 size and includes: Lettuce, American Cheese, ham, green peppers, tomato, broccoli, cauliflower, and croutons. Includes a breadstick and drink.