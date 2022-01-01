Go
Toast

Sullivan Scrap Kitchen

Sullivan Scrap Kitchen is a casual eatery with a focus on reducing food waste. Our mission is to utilize and promote sustainability in food practices, community partnerships, and employees. We collaborate with community resources to decrease food waste and increase our communities’ access to sustainable and delicious nose-to-tail and root to tip cuisine.

1740 E 17th Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Smoked Turkey$14.00
River Bear smoked turkey and bacon, grilled apples, brie, local greens, and dijonnaise on house sourdough
Chicken Kale Caesar Wrap$12.00
local kale, herb bread crumbs, parmesan, and house Caesar dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla
Beet Ginger Limeade$3.00
House-made beet, ginger, and pineapple limeade
Sage Gnocchi$21.00
house-made herb and potato gnocchi, smoked local mushrooms, basil pumpkin seed pesto, parmesan
Beet and Kale Salad$10.00
Local kale, delicata squash, beets, goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, beet balsamic vinaigrette.
Scrap Burger$14.00
Your choice of CO grass-fed ground beef or house-made veggie burger with River Bear bacon (substitute tofu bacon), cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and burger sauce on a local artisan bun. Served with house-made potato chips. *
Scrap Burger$15.00
CO grass-fed ground beef with River Bear bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and burger sauce, on a local artisan bun. Served with chips.
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$14.00
River Bear smoked turkey and bacon, grilled apples, brie, pickled shallots, and dijonnaise on house-made sourdough. Served with house-made potato chips.
See full menu

Location

1740 E 17th Ave

Denver CO

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Bouche Wine bar

No reviews yet

The only french & american wine bar experience!

The District Marketplace

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Olive & Finch

No reviews yet

As your local neighborhood eatery Olive & Finch is always cooking up delicious food made from scratch in a quaint, casual setting. We’ve spruced up some classic recipes and crafted some unique dishes all made with our love for savory food made fresh.

Whether you need a light snack to go or you're ready to take a seat and have a full, nutritious meal, we got you covered. We also prepare a delightful selection of baked goods, freshly squeezed and pressed juice blends, and artisan coffee.

Patxi's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston