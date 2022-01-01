Sullivans Island restaurants you'll love

Sullivans Island restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Sullivans Island

Sullivans Island's top cuisines

Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Must-try Sullivans Island restaurants

Poe's Tavern image

 

Poe's Tavern

2210 Middle street, Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Pit & Pendulum$14.75
Applewood Bacon & Cheddar Cheese
Beef Hop Frog$15.00
Mig's BBQ Sauce, Applewood Bacon & Monterey Jack Cheese
Chicken Salad$15.00
Mixed Greens with Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, Grape Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Pimiento Cheese Crouton & Tomato Vinaigrette
More about Poe's Tavern
Home Team BBQ image

 

Home Team BBQ

2209 Middle Street, Sullivan's Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork Platter$16.00
Two Sides | King’s Hawaiian Roll |
House Pickles | Pickled Onions
Nachos$16.75
Three House Made Salsas | Sharp Cheddar
Monterey Jack | Pickled Jalapeño | Crema
Guacamole | Chimichurri
6 Wings$10.50
Dry Rub | Alabama White Sauce
More about Home Team BBQ
Restaurant banner

 

The Co-Op - Sullivan's Island

2019 Middle Street, Sullivan's Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Co-Op - Sullivan's Island
