Sully's Gulfport
Come in and enjoy!
1316 30th Ave
Location
1316 30th Ave
Gulfport MS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Rack House Steaks and Spirits
Fantastic made from scratch food including choice and prime steaks, lamb, short ribs, fresh fish and seafood, interesting appetizers and salads, The Rack House has something for everyone. Our wine and liquor offerings will keep you coming back as we offer over 30 wines by the glass and over 300 bourbons, ryes, whiskeys and scotches.
The District II LLC
The District on the Alley serves American cuisine with a flare of Cajun Creole. Indoor or patio seating is available daily. The rooftop bar is open on Thursdays and for private events.
Come in and try our specialty cocktails, locally brewed beer, and enjoy our amazing staff. Check out our amazing Brunch every Sunday from 11 to 2pm featuring Bloody Mary Bar and Bottomless Mimosa's!!!
Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock out with your chopsticks out!
CA Sarducci's Pizzeria
Comfortable and casual pizzeria in downtown Gulfport where we make our own dough, roll our own meatballs and hand craft our epic lasagna. Combine the great food with your favorite libation, wine, beer or soft drinks. Salads are tops, bar none and our garlic knots are hand tied daily.